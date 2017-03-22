Oil spill in southwest Alberta estimated at 25,000 litres: Husky Energy
Husky Energy says about 25,000 litres of crude oil leaked from one of its pipelines in southwestern Alberta last week. Spokesman Mel Duvall said in an email to The Canadian Press that cleanup at the site at Cox Hill Creek west of Bragg Creek is progressing well.
