Oil sector tax system expert panel to be established
A new expert panel is to be set up to consider how the tax system can be used to help the North Sea oil and gas sector. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35511941.ece/287b7/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-786e5a6b-cb6f-4518-a5e2-7ab72c2e01bf_I1.jpg A new expert panel is to be set up to consider how the tax system can be used to help the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC