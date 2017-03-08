Oil bloc fraud: Adoke fingers ex pres...

Oil bloc fraud: Adoke fingers ex president in $1.2bn Malabu deal

Read more: Vanguard

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, SAN, has fingered a former President in the alleged $1.2billion Malabu Oil bloc fraud. Adoke, who is currently facing two separate criminal charges over alleged role he played in relation to the disputed Oil Prospecting License, OPL, 245, via a letter dated March 6, challenged his predecessor, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to go ahead and reveal to Nigerians that the said illicit transaction started under the watch of the ex-President.

