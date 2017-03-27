Nigeria's crude oil exports to rise i...

Nigeria's crude oil exports to rise in May - loading plans

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, March 28 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to rise to 1.66 million barrels per day in May, according to a loading programme compiled by Reuters on Tuesday. The programme for the month is up from April's revised loadings and also puts Nigeria just above Angola's planned exports of 1.61 million bpd in May. While Nigeria had consistently been Africa's largest oil exporter, its loadings have fallen below those of Angola several times over the past year as it dealt with militant attacks on oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

