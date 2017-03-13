Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of...
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. - Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Natural Gas Services Group in a research report issued on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Brown now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.
