More than 100 barrels of Chevron crude oil foul drainage ditch in Rangely

More than 100 barrels of crude oil was released from a Chevron pipeline in Rio Blanco County into a dry drainage ditch, killing some wildlife and prompting recovery and cleanup operations. The spill from a Chevron Pipe Line Company line in Rangely was contained in a siphon dam about a mile and a half from Stinking Water Creek, according to a news release from Chevron and the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.