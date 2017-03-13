Meek Mill charged with assault in St....

Meek Mill charged with assault in St. Louis airport fight

2 hrs ago

The 29-year-old rapper was at St. Louis Lambert International when he was approached by an airport employee wanting a photo with him, according to an article by TMZ . Misdemeanor charge: Meek Mill, shown last month in Houston, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor assault charge following a St. Louis airport altercation Police were able to detain Mill as well as a 22-year-old airport employee and 24-year-old airport employee.

Chicago, IL

