Man with gas can at gas station wante...

Man with gas can at gas station wanted for arson

15 hrs ago

Philadelphia police say on March 13 at 2am, he was walking in the 2600 block of S. 19th Street -- and then he walked through the Sunoco parking lot in the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue with the can. The wanted man was then seen throwing the gas can on a rooftop, and he escaped in an unknown direction.

Chicago, IL

