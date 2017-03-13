Louisiana oil, gas rig count dips 1 as U.S. tally jumps 21
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 21 this week to 789. Louisiana dipped one rig to 55, but was up six rigs from a year ago.
