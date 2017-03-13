Libya's eastern parliament cancels de...

Libya's eastern parliament cancels deal to reunify National Oil Corp after port battles

15 hrs ago

Libya's eastern parliament said on Wednesday it was cancelling an agreement to unify the country's National Oil Corporation , a day after eastern forces recaptured major oil ports from a rival faction. The statement from the parliament's energy committee urged the eastern-based Libyan National Army to hand over the ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf as soon as it had fully secured them, without saying who they should be handed to.

Chicago, IL

