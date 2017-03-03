Keystone pipeline won't use U.S. steel despite Trump pledge
The Keystone XL pipeline won't be required to use American-made steel to earn construction approval from the Trump administration, the White House said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims. The president's executive order mandating the use of U.S. steel is "specific to new pipelines or those that are being repaired," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Wed
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC