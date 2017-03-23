Keystone Foes Prepare to Fight as Trump Readies Pipeline Permit an hour ago
President Donald Trump is about to make good on his promise to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline -- but the fight is far from over. Instead, it shifts to courtrooms, a Nebraska agency and congressional town hall meetings, where environmental activists and landowners have plotted ways to keep blocking the pipeline TransCanada Corp. has been trying to build for more than eight years. Just winning Nebraska regulators' approval for Keystone XL's route through the state could take TransCanada another six months.
