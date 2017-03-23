Investment community still skeptical of TransCanada's Keystone XL going ahead
U.S. President Donald Trump has given TransCanada Corp. their long awaited presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but analysts still aren't counting on it getting built. The company faces a long list of permits and approvals before it can start construction, especially in Nebraska where TransCanada doesn't expect a state commission to rule on the project until the end of the year.
