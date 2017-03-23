INSIGHT-All drill, no frack: U.S. shale leaves thousands of wells unfinished

NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. shale producers are drilling at the highest rate in 18 months but have left a record number of wells unfinished in the largest oilfield in the country - a sign that output may not rise as swiftly as drilling activity would indicate. Rising U.S. shale output has rattled OPEC's most influential exporter Saudi Arabia and pushed oil prices to a near four-month low on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.