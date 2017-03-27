Iceberg has near-miss with floating oil platform off Newfoundland
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A floating oil platform off Newfoundland has had a near-miss with an iceberg the size of a small office building. Husky Energy says a "medium size" iceberg came within 180 metres of the SeaRose FPSO at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
