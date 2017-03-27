Huawei 2016 sales up 32 per cent, profit little-changed
Huawei Technology Ltd., the world's biggest maker of telecoms equipment, said Friday its 2016 sales rose 32 per cent from a year earlier but profit increased by only 0.4 per cent due to higher spending on research and marketing. Huawei said it earned 37 billion yuan on total revenue that rose 32 per cent to 521.6 billion yuan .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|6 hr
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC