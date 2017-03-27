GNPC urges Ghanaians to acquire oil and gas skills to benefit from industry

The Ghana National Petroleum Commission is urging Ghanaians especially residents living in rich-resource communities to equip themselves with the necessary skills to enable them to benefit adequately from the oil and gas industry. According to the Commission, the introduction of the Local Content Law L.I 2204 gives backing to more local participation in the industry hence residents must take advantage of the LI and tap into opportunities in the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.