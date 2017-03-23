GE Oil & Gas opens facility at Takora...

GE Oil & Gas opens facility at Takoradi Port

12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana's oil and gas industry has received a major boost with the inauguration of a multi-million-dollar oil and gas engineering service centre at the Takoradi Port. The facility, which is the initiative of GE Oil and Gas, a global digital industrial company, would support offshore upstream operation and development of Ghanaian expertise in the oil and gas industry.

