Federal budget's $30M for Alberta's oil and gas industry for orphan wells: Notley
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says $30 million the federal government is giving to the province for the oil and gas industry is good news. She says her government will use the money to focus on reclaiming orphan oil wells and getting oilfield workers back to work.
