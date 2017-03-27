Exxon to Trump: Don't ditch Paris climate change deal
America's biggest oil company told the White House it believes the Paris agreement is an "effective framework for addressing the risks of climate change" and the U.S. should remain a party to it. Exxon said the country is "well positioned to compete" under the terms of the Paris deal, which was reached in late 2015 with the goal of slowing global warming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Tue
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC