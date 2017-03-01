Exxon CEO says still sees potential in Canadian oil sands

Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Wednesday. "The way we're managing that business is looking at the opportunity to drive efficiency, by bringing technology to bear, to bring costs that much lower and be successful in a low-price environment," Woods said on the sidelines of the company's analyst day in New York.

