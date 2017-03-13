Exxon blasts Ny Ag over Tillerson-ema...

Exxon blasts Ny Ag over Tillerson-email accusations

17 hrs ago

" Exxon Mobil is complaining about the way New York's attorney general disclosed that former CEO and current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an alias email account, saying it damaged the company by generating "sensational coverage in the press." Exxon said in a court filing Thursday there was nothing wrong with Tillerson having two email accounts, and that questions about turning over records should have been resolved with the company before going public.

