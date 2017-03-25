Ex-Trump Aide Says Tillerson Could De...

Ex-Trump Aide Says Tillerson Could Derail Fight Against Paris Agreement

A former official for President Donald Trump's transition team said Friday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could render a crippling blow to the fight against the Paris Agreement. Myron Ebell, who led the EPA's transition team, suggested that the former oilman and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump are bound and determined to stay in the Paris Agreement.

