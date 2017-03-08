EPA to the Oil and Gas Industry on its Request for Information: Never Mind

Only months after the Environmental Protection Agency first contacted thousands of oil and gas companies demanding detailed information regarding methane releases from gas production facilities and related equipment, it has announced that the companies are " no longer required to respond ." In October 2016, Akin Gump reported on EPA's announcement that it planned to send "Requests for Information" to approximately 15,000 oil and gas companies involved in onshore production, gathering and boosting, gas processing, transmission, storage and liquefied natural gas import/export.

