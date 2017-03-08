Eni sells Exxon 25 pct stake in Mozambique gas field for $2.8 bln

Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion. Eni, which is selling stakes in a number of fields to fund development of other projects, is currently the operator of Mozambique's Area 4 where it holds a 50 percent indirect stake held through Eni East Africa.

