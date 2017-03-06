EnerMin: BRUA pipeline to operate in 2020 when Exxon, Petrom will extract Black Sea gas
The works at the BRUA pipeline will start at end-2017, and the gas pipeline will turn operational in 2020, when ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom will commence to extract natural gas from the Black Sea, the Energy Minister, Toma Petcu told the public broadcaster Radio Romania Actualitati. "According to the calendar assumed by Transgaz , the works will kick off in the fourth quarter of 2017 and it is mandatory to be ready at end-December 2019.
