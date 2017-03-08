Energy execs stress "efficiency" as k...

Energy execs stress "efficiency" as key to new projects, fears of new oil rout

Read more: Seeking Alpha

From Exxon Mobil's Darren Woods to Statoil's Eldar Saetre, nearly every executive talked about lower breakeven prices; for some new projects tying back to existing facilities, execs said they could avoid losses at as low as $12/bbl. Wael Sawan, the head of Shell's deepwater business, said the company had cut the cost of its wells by 50% over two years, mostly because it now uses four standard well designs worldwide vs. dozens previously.

Chicago, IL

