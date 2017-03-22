Enbridge cutting 1,000 jobs after tak...

Enbridge cutting 1,000 jobs after takeover of Spectra Energy

Enbridge Inc. says it is cutting about 1,000 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce following the takeover of Houston-based Spectra Energy.

