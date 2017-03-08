Drunk passenger jailed for four years for fire on plane
Daddy's working! Brilliant moment a US expert's live TV interview is crashed by his curious children and a VERY stressed woman Trump has the golden touch in first full month in office: Construction boom fuels jobs growth, unemployment is down and wages are up 'President Obama would not do that': Pelosi says Trump's wiretapping claim 'couldn't possibly be true'- and FBI Director Comey should come out and say so Another conflict of interest in Trump's cabinet as former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson says he'll recuse himself from State Department decisions about Keystone pipeline Starbucks' plan to hire 10,000 refugees in response to Trump's travel ban has had a NEGATIVE impact on its brand and sales 'It f***ing sucked': Man switches email signatures with his female coworker for a week - and the dramatic change in the way he's treated leaves him stunned Police release sketch of the masked ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC