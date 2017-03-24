Donald Trump grants presidential permit for controversial Keystone oil pipeline
Washington: The United States has issued a presidential permit for TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline, the Canadian company said on Friday, ending a years-long battle between environmentalists and the industry over whether Washington should approve it.
