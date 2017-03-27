Dogs rescued from South Korea dog mea...

Dogs rescued from South Korea dog meat farm headed to Md

The Oak Ridge Observer

A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong left and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday A dog meat farm in South Korea is missing 46 dogs that arrived Sunday at New York's Kennedy Airport after being rescued. Kelly O'Meara, who runs the society's companion animal-related worldwide projects, said they had been kept in horrid conditions at the farm in Goyang, a city just north of Seoul.

