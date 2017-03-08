Crude Oil and 4 Oil Services Stocks Are Leaking Post-Election Gains
Investing in oil services stocks remains challenging, as crude oil is downgraded to negative on its weekly chart, as shares of Diamond Offshore, McDermott, Noble and Transocean slide lower. Nymex crude oil began 2017 setting a post-election high of $55.24 a barrel.
