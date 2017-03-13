Covington man accused of pulling gun while stealing sports drink

A 28-year-old Covington man is under arrest, accused of flashing what appeared to be a gun when he was caught trying to steal a sports supplement drink from a convenience store. Ian Lacour was booked Tuesday night with shoplifting and aggravated assault with a firearm in the incident at the Chevron gasoline station store on U.S. 190 near Three Rivers Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

