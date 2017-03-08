Companies claim largest US onshore oi...

Companies claim largest US onshore oil discovery in 30 years

17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Spanish energy company Repsol says an oil reserve of 1.2 billion barrels has been identified in Alaska's North Slope, which the company is the largest onshore discovery in the United States in three decades. Repsol said that the contingent resources of recoverable light oil found near the village of Nuiqsut in North Slope, would allow production of 120,000 barrels per day starting from 2021.

