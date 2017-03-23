Chesapeake Energy - The Death Cross Might Not Hold
There is good news for Chesapeake Energy investors: the stock seems to have established a support around $5 which greatly reduces the possibility of an immediate decline. This is worth noting since an extremely bearish crossover known as the "death cross" is about to be recorded in CHK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|17 hr
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Fri
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Fri
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC