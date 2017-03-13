Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Director Steven A. Webster Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00.
