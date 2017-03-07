Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Director...

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Director Steven A. Webster Buys 40,830 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Director Steven A. Webster purchased 40,830 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,265,321.70.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... 22 hr tomin cali 1
News Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a... Mar 6 Tow Phart 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Mar 1 what did POWER get 123
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mar 1 how much 4 a Sign... 51
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC