Canada's Alberta fines Murphy Oil for role in 2015 spill

Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta has fined a local subsidiary of U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corp C$172,500 for its role in a 9,000-barrel spill in 2015 that went undetected for more than six weeks, the provincial energy regulator said on Tuesday. The Alberta Energy Regulator said Murphy Oil Company failed to report the release of condensate and failed to "conduct remedial actions," which caused damage to public lands near Peace River in northwestern Alberta.

