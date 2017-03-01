Canada's Alberta fines Murphy Oil for role in 2015 spill
Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta has fined a local subsidiary of U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corp C$172,500 for its role in a 9,000-barrel spill in 2015 that went undetected for more than six weeks, the provincial energy regulator said on Tuesday. The Alberta Energy Regulator said Murphy Oil Company failed to report the release of condensate and failed to "conduct remedial actions," which caused damage to public lands near Peace River in northwestern Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC