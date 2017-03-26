Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) a $44.00 Price Target
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity's target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.57% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Sat
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC