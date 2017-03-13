BRIEF-Lazard Ltd CEO Kenneth Jacobs' FY 2016 total compensation $11.64 mln vs $11.68 mln
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.
