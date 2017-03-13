Brazil oil union says Petrobras divestment still on hold
A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead. Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment program, but required the company to restart the processes in all but two projects.
