Books on gun violence and immigration win prizes
Books on gun violence, Koch Industries and New York's history of immigration have won prizes for outstanding nonfiction work. Prize officials told The Associated Press on Monday that Gary Younge's "Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives" won the $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize for combining literary excellence and social concern.
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
