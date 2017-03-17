Bomb Detection Dog Shot, Killed By Ai...

Bomb Detection Dog Shot, Killed By Airport Police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Mother Of Murdered Teen Mystified By Circumstances The mother of one of the two teenagers murdered in a community south of Colorado Springs says she's having trouble coming to terms with her son's death. Colorado Senators To Introduce Gorsuch At Confirmation Hearing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be introduced by Colorado Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet when his confirmation hearing opens Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar 11 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar 7 tomin cali 1
News Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a... Mar 6 Tow Phart 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Mar 1 what did POWER get 123
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mar 1 how much 4 a Sign... 51
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC