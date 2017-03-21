Atos Atos and Siemens expand their strategic relationship to provide...

Atos and Siemens expand their strategic relationship to provide cybersecurity solutions for utilities, oil and gas industry in the U.S. Atos and Siemens expand their strategic relationship to provide cybersecurity solutions for utilities, oil and gas industry in the U.S. Atos, a global leader in digital services, and Siemens, a global engineering leader, announce today they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and will leverage their portfolios to help customers establish an integrated first line of defense against cyber-attacks.

