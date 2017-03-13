Alberta oilsands growth outlook defie...

Alberta oilsands growth outlook defies gloom

The sell-off of Alberta oilsands assets by another big international player - along with big reserve writedowns, the introduction of a carbon tax and a stumbling crude price - all suggest a gloomy outlook for production from the world's third-largest proven oil reserves. But Canada's oilsands output is still expected to set new records in 2017 and climb even further in the coming years.

