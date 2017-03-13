Alberta oilsands growth outlook defies gloom
The sell-off of Alberta oilsands assets by another big international player - along with big reserve writedowns, the introduction of a carbon tax and a stumbling crude price - all suggest a gloomy outlook for production from the world's third-largest proven oil reserves. But Canada's oilsands output is still expected to set new records in 2017 and climb even further in the coming years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a...
|Mar 6
|Tow Phart
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC