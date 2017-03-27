A look at the oilsands deals that hav...

A look at the oilsands deals that have consolidated Canadian control

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Cenovus Energy made a splash in the oil patch Wednesday with a $17.7-billion deal to buy a big chunk of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips's oilsands assets, doubling the size of the Calgary-based company in the process. Here's a quick look at some of the other deals struck by Canadian operators: Canadian Natural Resources announced on March 9 plans to spend $12.7 billion buying up oilsands assets from Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell and U.S.-based Marathon Oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
News U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke... Mar 11 Game Over 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Mar 7 tomin cali 1
News Tow truck driver helps police catch fatal hit a... Mar 6 Tow Phart 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC