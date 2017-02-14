Worker fired because of complaint aga...

Worker fired because of complaint against supervisor: Court

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

An investigation into an employee who was then allegedly fired because he was selling pornographic tapes was motivated by an earlier complaint the worker had made against his supervisor, says a federal appeals court in reinstating a retaliation charge. William Fisher, a black worker who began working for Lufkin, Texas-based Lufkin Industries Inc. in 1991, complained in March 2009 that a supervisor had used the term "boy" in addressing him, according to the Feb. 10 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in William Fisher v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... 12 hr spocko 73
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Best shipping container office? Feb 8 Slicksixtysixty 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC