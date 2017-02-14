Worker fired because of complaint against supervisor: Court
An investigation into an employee who was then allegedly fired because he was selling pornographic tapes was motivated by an earlier complaint the worker had made against his supervisor, says a federal appeals court in reinstating a retaliation charge. William Fisher, a black worker who began working for Lufkin, Texas-based Lufkin Industries Inc. in 1991, complained in March 2009 that a supervisor had used the term "boy" in addressing him, according to the Feb. 10 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in William Fisher v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|12 hr
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC