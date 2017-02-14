What Oil Crisis? Arctic Exploration Off Norway Set for Record
Explorers look set to drill a record number of wells in Norway's Arctic waters this year, undeterred by oil prices apparently stuck below $60 a barrel. discovery of as much as 100 million barrels of oil in the Barents Sea, Lundin Petroleum AB said on Monday that it wants to squeeze two more exploration wells into its program this year, even if it means hiring an additional rig .
