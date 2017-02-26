Westport police identify man killed i...

Westport police identify man killed in Saugatuck River crash

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Police say 76-year-old Richard Lamendola, of Syosset , New York, was killed in the crash Saturday night. A women in the car with him was rescued, and taken to Norwalk Hospital .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 22 hr oy vey 7
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Sat THE PIPE 2012 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Fri Old Republican 80
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Feb 23 PoliciaFederal 18
Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline... Feb 22 William Smallwood 1
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC