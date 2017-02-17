UPDATE 2-Enbridge reports quarterly profit, North Sea windfarm stake
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a smaller than expected quarterly profit on Friday, and also announced a C$1.7 billion investment in a North Sea windfarm. The 50 percent ownership in EnBW's Hohe See strengthens Enbridge's footprint in Europe's booming offshore wind power industry.
